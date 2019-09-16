Boy dies after being struck by SUV

The Bellevue Police Department confirms a 9-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a sports utility vehicle Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of North 4th Street and Pleasantview Lane for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found a 9-year-old struck by an SUV traveling southbound on North 4th St.

The boy was taken to UNMC and was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Authorities said they are not releasing the child's name until all family notifications have been made. The driver of the SUV remained on scene.

No arrests have been made. Bellevue Police crash investigators are still investigating the case with the assistance of the South Metro Crash Response Team.

