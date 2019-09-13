Boyd County water line installed months after flooding

A long-awaited permanent water line has been installed in Boyd County.

In a news release from Boyd County Rural Water District 2, officials say the line has been installed and connected, but as of this time, the water has not been cleared for drinking by the Nebraska Department of Health.

They say it's still advised that residents boil water for one minute used for drinking, and food preparation, or continue to use an alternate source of water until further notice.

Officials say the water is being chlorinated, which may result in some discoloration.

The water district is continuing to test the water and is working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to protect the public health.