Boys & Girls Club asks for help from the community

For the first time Boys and Girls Club has hit capacity for its Summer program at one Lincoln school.

Now, it has to start turning away kids.

Boys and Girls Club is only two weeks into its Summer and with hundreds of kids, they are asking for help from the community to volunteer and donate to make sure they can give everyone the best experience possible.

Whether it's playing in the park or coloring with friends, for the last twelve years, the Boys and Girls Club has provided safe and fun Summers for kids throughout Lincoln.

Every day at its two locations volunteers are busy serving lunch, snacks and keeping the kids busy with a range of activities and field trips.

But this summer, the Executive Director says they're just too full.

"It's very hard because our mission is to serve all kids that need us the most,” said Michelle Birkel.

At Park Middle School they now have to turn away kids.

"We want to be there for all of our kids, but for safety purposes we need to cap our enrollment at about 220 a week,” said Birkel.

Birkel says they've never seen this many kids, especially this early in the Summer.

"This area of town, we have high poverty, we have high crime rate, and we just are able to serve a lot more kids this time of year then we've ever been able to,” said Birkel.

But with so many kids to look after, they're now asking the community for help.

"Coming to the club and playing with the kids, playing basketball with them and just showing their support with their time talent and treasure,” said Birkel.

Whether that's volunteering or donating, they say right now any support is appreciated.

The Executive Director tells 10/11 NOW, they still have some room at their North Star location for those still interested.

The Summer program will cost you about $40 for eight weeks.