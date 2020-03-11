Boys State Basketball Tournament games will be streamed online

All games on Thursday and Friday of the NSAA Boys Basketball Championships will be available, free of charge, on the NFHS Network. The championship round on Saturday will still air on NET. According to a spokesperson, this was largely made possible by negotiations with News Channel Nebraska.

You can access and view all games by clicking the below link:

NFHS Network - https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/nsaa

Based on the recommendations made by the Mayor’s Office of the City of Lincoln, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Education, the 2020 NSAA Boys State Basketball Championships will proceed as scheduled, but fan attendance will be limited. This is a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The tournament begins Thursday and venues and game times remain the same.

Attendance will be limited to the varsity players, coaches, team support personnel (athletic trainers and student managers) and school administrators of the qualifying schools and their immediate families.