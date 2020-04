Former Nebraska running back Jaylin Bradley was arrested for second-degree domestic assault over the weekend.

According to Lincoln Police, the victim alleged that Bradley had assaulted her with his vehicle, causing minor injuries. LPD was called to the area near N. 1st and Superior Streets around 9 p.m. on Saturday and arrested Bradley shortly after.

Bradley had entered the NCCA transfer portal, according to multiple reports in January 2020. Bradley is from Bellevue.