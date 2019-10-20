Breast Cancer 5K raises over $72,000 for research

Thousands gathered on Sunday for the "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" 5K to honor and celebrate the survivors.

One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

The 19th annual event was full of inspirational speeches from survivors and a lot of pink.

The event organizers say that they were able to raise over $72,000.

Some of the people at the event were diagnosed years ago, others just months ago. Amanda Kunze was diagnosed in 2015.

"In early 2016, I underwent my double mastectomy with reconstruction surgeries,and the results came back that the tumor was still significantly there," said Kunze.

After vising a Texas hospital that specialized in her type of breast cancer, she was told she would need more chemo.

"Women with my statistics have a 70% chance of re-occurrence which is scary for anyone," Kunze said.

On Sunday, Kunze and her daughter Mariposa shared her story, including a study she participated in.

"It was a huge commitment for me and my family but so worth it for us, and the men and women who will benefit from it in the future," Kunze said.

Another survivor, Sarah Fredrick, signed up to volunteer at the event six years ago.

About a month later, she went for a baseline mammogram.

"There is life after breast cancer, that you can come out even better on the other side than you were before it," Fredrick said.

Next year's 5K event will be on Oct. 25, 2020 and will have special surprises for the 20-year anniversary.