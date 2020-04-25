Brewery holds musical car wash for laid-off employees

Small businesses have to find creative ways to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses have to find creative ways to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. One local brewery put their own spin on a typical fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

One local brewery put their own spin on a typical fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

Backswing Brewing Co. is located on W. South St. They opened their doors for a little fun and a good cause.

The Brewery was washing cars for anyone who purchased a 6-pack or crowler.

The owners say all proceeds are going to their employees. There are about 10 of them who have been without work for six weeks.

"The owners unlock the doors everyday, but the employees are what make the company,” said TJ Walker, Co-Owner of Backswing Brewing. “When this came about, we knew we were going to try and hold onto the staff as long as we could, but we knew that there was going to be a point that we wouldn't be able too. We figured we needed to do something for them.”

The owner says they are eagerly waiting for the restrictions to be lifted.