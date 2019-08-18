Brides can get discounted wedding dresses thanks to donation made in will

When a bride is looking for her perfect dress for her dream day, the manager of Cause for Paws says her store is rarely the first place that comes to mind.

"You know, we have a few people every now and again, but it's really more word of mouth, like, 'Hey, I got this at Cause for Paws.'" said Jane Lammers.

While it may be unconventional, Cause for Paws says it has 75 wedding dresses, bridesmaids dresses and mother-of-the-bride dresses in stock. It's in large part due to Lynne Rustad, owner of Ellynne Bridal.

"I'd say 80% of these dresses are thanks to Lynne's gift," Lammers said. "She passed away a few years ago and she, in her will, left us all her sample gowns and discontinued gowns, so even in her passing, she's still helping animals."

Cause for Paws says that gift was incredibly generous and it is still blown away with every new dress delivery.

"To donate, for just animals, I feel like that's everything, truthfully," said Nicole Sinsel. "Then you proceed to do it even after you pass away, that's even more incredible."

Lammers says she didn't know what to expect when the dresses got delivered, but she says the gowns range in price from $750 to $3,500 retail.

However, at Cause for Paws, you won't pay $3,500.

"Normally, if it's an up to $1,000 dress, we would charge $199," Lammers said. "We go all the way up to $499 for dresses over $3,000."

But starting Monday, every dress will be $99 so Cause for Paws can make room for the new inventory next week.

Lammers says if a $99 dress isn't incentive enough, the money will go toward helping animals in the capital city.

"About 50% goes to other charities and rescues to help supplement what they do, and the other 50% go to help low income people with emergency vet bills," Lammers said.

Just because dresses are samples, Lammers said there are still several sizes to choose from. Many are size 8, 10 or 12, but there are also 22-24.

The $99 sale with continue through the end of the month.