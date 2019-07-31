Bridge collapse derails train cars in Nebraska City

A timber bridge collapse on the Union Pacific Railroad near 1st Street in Nebraska City sent train cars into a nearby creek around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Nearly a dozen train cars, hauling corn, were involved in the derailment that has closed 3rd Street indefinitely.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The Nebraska City Fire and Rescue Squad, Nebraska City Police and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the scene.

