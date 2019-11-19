New $1.5 million bridge to open near Raymond Road, N. 1st Street

A new $1.5 million bridge will reopen near Raymond Road and N. 1st Street on Wednesday.

The original bridge was built in 1933 for $4,967.70 and was deemed structurally deficient in October 2012. In addition, water flowed over the bridge several times a year.

The new bridge costs $1,557,638 and is 140 feet long and 40 feet wide.

The bridge is also expected to flood less frequently, according to the Lancaster County Engineer.

"The area around the bridge is a critical habitat to the endangered Tiger Beetle and the endangered Salt Wort plant. MWA also handled the environmental permitting for this project, which took over four years to receive, due to the many sensitive environmental issues that surrounded the construction around saline wetlands commonly found in this area of Lancaster County," a release stated.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said, “The previous bridge was the worst bridge in Lancaster County. Prior to its early closing, over 2,700 vehicles crossed this bridge every day. Replacing this bridge will give the residents and the visitors to this corridor a safer and more reliable structure for generations to come.”