Temporary bridge reinforced as heavy rainfall creates continued flooding risks

Nebraska Roads Officials say crews are monitoring river flows and watching the stability of a shoo-fly, or temporary, bridge on Highway 281 in Northern Nebraska.

Recent rain increasing water flows in the Niobrara River has NDOT and contractors paying close attention to the stability of the bridge.

Jeni Campana with the Nebraska Department of Transportation says the bridge is open and it is fine right now, saying crews reinforced the bridge with rip-rap to make sure the bridge is stabilized, and assuring folks the bridge is stable.

This Highway 281 bridge is south of Spencer. It is important link between O'Neill and Spencer, and points north into South Dakota.

The Spencer Dam just upstream washed out an existing road, creating a new channel during flooding in March, creating the need for this temporary bridge. it was built as an extension of the original bridge which was not damaged in the flooding.

A new permanent bridge is expected to open by November of next year.