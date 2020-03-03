Bridget Fargen makes a move within the company

After nine years at 10/11 News, most of them as evening anchor, Bridget Fargen is saying goodbye.

Bridget and her family are returning to their home state of Wisconsin, where she is making a move within the company to lead the WSAW newsroom in Wausau.

Bridget's final broadcast on 10/11 will be Thursday.

Management will be a natural transition for Bridget. She's been a newsroom leader, with a keen eye for stories that viewers care about, and a coach and mentor to many reporters.

"Bridget's impact on 10/11's newscasts goes far beyond her contributions on the anchor desk. Her professionalism and leadership in our newsroom, and her passion for using journalism to improve the communities we serve make a daily impact on 10/11's coverage," said Mikel Lauber, Director of News. "We're sad to see her leave, but are excited for Bridget and our colleagues at our sister station WSAW."

Bridget has embodied the 1011 Cares brand and spends many of her weekends emceeing events and volunteering in the community. She has served as a board member on the Team Jack Foundation for the past six years and done several stories to promote pediatric brain cancer awareness in Nebraska. Through Team Jack she served on the Combined Health Agencies Drive (CHAD) Lincoln Board. She's also been involved in emceeing events for the United Way Women in Philanthropy Helping Hands Auction, the annual Wine, Chocolate, Tango fundraiser for El Centro de las Americas, the yearly Husker Heroes event, Promise Walk for Preeclampsia, Cornhusker State Games Opening Ceremonies and the Friday Nights Live Concert Series benefitting the Child Advocacy Center.

"My goal as a journalist was always to have an impact, whether it be helping a non-profit, giving a voice to people who don't have one or digging into a story viewers need to know about," Bridget said. "I consider myself so lucky to have met some incredible people through my job, and I can say, it will be the people I'll miss most."

For Bridget, Lincoln hasn't just been the place she works, it's where she became a wife, a mother and made lifelong friends.

"When I arrived in Lincoln in November of 2010, I came here for a job," Bridget said. "I had no idea how long I'd be here or where life would take me, but this city will always hold a special place in my heart. I got engaged, married, bought a house and we had our first child here. Those are a lot of momentous life events and they'll forever be connected to this great city. Professionally, I've had some incredible opportunities during my time at 10/11, sometimes because I worked my tail off, and other times because people saw things in me that I didn't see in myself."

You can share your well wishes for Bridget on our 1011 News Facebook page. We invite you to watch 10/11 NOW at 6 p.m. on Thursday when Bridget will share a final goodbye with 10/11 NOW viewers.