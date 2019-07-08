Broadcasters Unite For Life Blood Drive this Thursday

The Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive is Thursday, July 11th at the 10/11 Studios at 840 N. 40th Street.

10/11 NOW is once again teaming up with Nebraska Community Blood Bank, 106.3 KFRX, and KFOR for this bi-annual event.

All presenting donors will get a free lunch from Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que of America and a t-shirt.

The blood drive is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are encouraged. You can register to donate by calling 402-486-9414 or online.