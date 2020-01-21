Lincoln's Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive happening this Thursday

Twice a year, 10/11 NOW hosts the Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive to collect donations that stay here in Nebraska. Right now, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has an urgent need for all types of blood, especially type O.

This annual blood drive helps replenish the community blood supply during the winter when donations decrease because of people's busy schedules and seasonal illnesses. (SOURCE: KOLN)

That's why Nebraska Community Blood Bank and 10/11 are teaming up with Lincoln's Hit Music 106.3 KFRX and KFOR on Thursday, January 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This annual blood drive helps replenish the community blood supply during the winter when donations decrease because of people's busy schedules and seasonal illnesses.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is hoping you'll make an appointment to donate. You can do so by visiting here.

In July, the Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive collected a record 135 units, far surpassing the previous record of 82 units collected in January 2019.

When you donate blood at the drive, you'll receive a limited edition long-sleeve "Hope Comes in All Types" shirt, a voucher for a medium coffee from Dunkin' and treats from Famous Dave's.