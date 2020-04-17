Brodey Weber running for Legislative District 21

The following responses have not been edited.

Name (also include name you’d prefer to be called): Brodey Weber

Preferred political party: Registered Democrat

Current or most recent profession: Vice President of Client Relations for Mid America Casing Supply, LLC.

Tell us a little about yourself

I am a lifelong resident of Northwest Lincoln, and the current Vice President of Client Relations for Mid America Casing Supply, LLC in Airpark. I serve on the Lincoln-Lancaster Keno/Human Services Advisory Board. I also currently sit on the Board of Directors for Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties as well as the Highlands Neighborhood Association. I am a member of Lincoln’s Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Group, a graduate from the Lincoln Public School’s Citizens Academy, and an assistant debate coach at Lincoln Southwest High School. I also attend St. Luke United Methodist Church. Most Recently I helped as a grassroots organizer opposing the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) proposal near Raymond.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office because I believe that representation matters and I don’t think our area could have a better advocate than someone who knows what it is like to live here, work here, go to school here, and be raised here. This district is my home, I have lived here my entire life. I care about our schools, which need resources and support to better serve our students. I care about protecting and growing our thriving local businesses and economic opportunities. But most importantly, I care about the people here, who work hard, give back, look out for their neighbors, and have faith that their neighbors are looking out for them. I’m running to be your next State Senator because I care about our community and no one will fight for this place like I will.

Do you support the actions taken by federal, state and local government officials to combat the spread of COVID-19? What, if any, changes would you propose?

I think the state $84 million relief package was an important first step to addressing this pandemic. I think our local city and county leaders have done a great job guiding us through this difficult time by providing us with necessary information and recommendations to stay safe. However the legislature must pass a paid sick leave piece of legislation to ensure that employees who feel sick can afford to stay home and not spread their illness. We will also need to put our political differences aside to work on the economic recovery after we get through this crisis. Nebraska’s elected officials must respect the will of the voters and expand Medicaid immediately.

What is your message to the people of this district and all Nebraskans during this time of crisis?

Nebraskans are the most resilient people I know. These are challenging times but we will get through this as we always do, as neighbors. Hope is something that can never be taken away from us. As your next State Senator I will do everything in my power to help those who experienced hardships throughout this crisis. I felt extremely privileged in my role on the Lincoln-Lancaster Keno/Human Services Advisory Board to help disperse funds to local nonprofits who are fighting COVID-19 head on. To everyone working in our hospitals, grocery stores, virtual classrooms, newsrooms, and anyone else working on the frontlines, I am eternally thankful for your service.

How will you support the economy now and after social distancing requirements end?

As someone who works for a locally owned family business, I have seen firsthand the hardships that people are facing. One way I have been working to support local businesses is participating in Take-Out Tuesdays with locally owned restaurants in the district. If the Federal Government fails to act, our Unicameral will need to take the lead to alleviate the negative economic consequences from COVID-19. The state could do this by offering low-interest loans to all companies experiencing temporary COVID-19 related impacts. There could also be a similar loan with no interest earned with locally owned small businesses. The Legislature should disperse funding to local governments that lost revenue from the pandemic to make sure that they do not have to cut back on crucial services for their local residents.

What other issues facing voters are most important to you as a candidate?

Before I temporarily paused door knocking on my campaign due to COVID-19 the issue I heard about the most was property tax relief. It is way past due for the state to act on this issue for both rural and urban residents, one of the first proposals I would introduce to lower our property tax would be the establishment of the Education Trust Fund. The Education Trust Fund would help to ensure that our schools have much more stable funding while also reducing the reliance on our property taxes. Access to quality education is another top priority of mine, because investing in our public education is investing in our state. Some proposals I would support in the Legislature include investing more resources into early childhood education as well as implementing policies that attract and retain well-qualified educators. Economic Development is another important issue to me. I have advocated for the creation of an Airpark Economic Development Task Force that would be a collaboration of the State, County, City, and Airport Authority along with local business and labor leaders. The issue that prompted my run for the Legislature is the industrial CAFO proposal in Raymond just a little over one mile away from the school. I am pro-agriculture to my core, but I passionately believe that the State needs to introduce legislation that prohibits these industrial operations being approved that close to a school unless the local school board votes to approve it.

Why do you consider yourself the best person to address the needs of voters in your legislative district?

It is very similar to the reason that I answered on why I am running for this office. Northwest Lincoln and Northwest Lancaster County has always been my home. I believe I bring together not only the necessary experience to do the job well but also the passion to lay the foundation to make responsible policy decisions that will impact the future generations of our state.

How has your experience prepared you for this job?

As previously mentioned I serve on the Board of Directors for both Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties and the Highlands Neighborhood Association. In these roles, I have been tasked with improving the quality of life within the neighborhood to help oversee an organization with a multi-million dollar budget. After working to oppose the commercial chicken proposal near Raymond I think I have shown I care about our community and no one will fight for this place like I will.

What separates you from your primary challenger(s)? What about your potential general election challenger?

The main thing that I believe separates me from both of my opponents is the fact that I am from here. I know what it is like to go to preschool at the Belmont Community Center, Fredstrom Elementary, and Schoo Middle School. I know what it is like to go to work in Airpark. I would be tasked with representing my lifelong friends, neighbors and family members if I were elected, and I take that very seriously. Another thing I would say that separates me from both would be my ability to work across the aisle. I have been endorsed by Former Senator Ken Haar (a lifelong Democrat) and Former Senator Marian Price (a lifelong Republican) because they both know that I don’t care if a good idea comes from a Democrat or a Republican, if it’s good for Nebraskans I will support it.

Is there any other message, statement or concern you’d like to address?

My faith has taught me; to do all the good you can, for all the people you can, by all the means you can, for as long as you ever can. I live by these words and I believe that my track record illustrates that.

