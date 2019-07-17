Broken AC's affecting multiple in Lincoln

To survive this heat for a lot of you it means simply staying inside, but if your air conditioning is out that might not be an option.

A broken AC unit is being worked on by John Henry's. They say that filters, coils and breakers are the main cause of AC problems.

John Henry’s Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning is getting 60 to 80 calls a day to fix broken units.

They say some of these calls can be avoided.

"You always want to check your air filter, make sure your coil outside is restricted free from cotton,” said John Henry’s Tech Thaddeus Bertsch.

Lincoln homeowner Jeff Scheer came home to a broken AC Tuesday night.

"We just changed out sleeping arrangements and slept in the spare bedroom in the basement and the technicians were fast to reply," said Scheer.

"He has a weak dual capacitor, so we went a head and replaced that and checked the charge. He should be looking at a cool house in a couple hours."

Scheer has lived in Lincoln since 1991.

He says the hot summer days comes with the territory.

For those that change the degrees when they leave for the day the technicians say it doesn't always save you money.

When it's this hot the unit takes more energy playing catch up then keeping the house at a set temp.

