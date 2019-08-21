Broken Bow Electrical Super. files grievance against Mayor

Broken Bow's Mayor is facing more accusations of trying manipulate another city employee. A grievance was filed by the Broken Bow Electrical Superintendent, Jeremy Tarr on Tuesday (Aug. 20) after a confrontation with Jon Berghorst.

Tarr says Mayor Jon Berghorst created a hostile work environment on Tuesday, August 13th. The grievance states the Mayor was bully him into changing the on-call staff and scheduling, calling himself "the boss" and saying he is "in charge."

Tarr also says the Mayor also complained about the charges it took to fix the light plant, and the way Tarr manages employees about work place safety.

This is the third grievance filed against Berghorst. The other two come from police officers. Berghorst is facing charges from the Nebraska Attorney General over abuse of power. Berghorst pled not guilty in a Custer County Courtroom this month.