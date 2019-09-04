Broken Bow Mayor facing recall petition

Broken Bow's mayor is facing a recall petition. The Custer County Clerk says Johnathan Berghorst was served and given notice of the petition and now has 20 days to file a defense statement. Clerk Constance Gracey says petition circulators will need collect at least 410 signatures.

John Walters filed the petition papers last Friday. (Aug. 30). Walters wrote on the petition he wants Berghorst removed from office for creating a hostile work environment and showing no respect to city employees and volunteers. Walters also says Berghorst is trying to make monetary decisions and promise contracts to friends without council approval. Walters also cited the two state charges against Berghorst for abuse of power when he allegedly threatened police officers.

Berhorst's defense statement will be a part of the circulated petition.

Over 1,100 people voted in the November 2018 election when Berghorst won by write-in campaign.