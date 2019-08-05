Broken Bow Mayor pleads not guilty to two charges

Broken Bow's Mayor was in court Monday and is facing charges he abused his position to interfere in a police investigation.

Jonathan Berghorst told a Custer County judge he will plead not guilty to two charges, third-degree assault and oppression under color of office. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Zach Blackman is prosecuting the case for the Nebraska Attorney General's office.

Judge Tami Schendt set a hearing for September 9 at 1:30 p.m.

The charges against Berghorst followed two police officer's grievances that he threatened their jobs.

Christopher Wickham is Berghorst's attorney.

Berghorst is accused of threatening the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar. Berghorst is also accused of injuring a man during the April 6 fight. The court records say the mayor later used his position in attempt "to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person: Broken Bow Police Officer David Taylor."

A grievance document filed by another officer, Ben Tucker, says Berghorst was belligerent and didn't cooperate with the police investigation and threatened Taylor's employment by asking Taylor, "Do you like your job?"