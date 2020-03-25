Broken Bow decides to close school buildings indefinitely

Broken Bow Public Schools are transitioning to off campus learning on Tuesday and closing their buildings indefinitely. Superintendent Darren Tobey says their priority is the safety of students, staff and the community.

He says the community will get through the transition together and become a better district because of it.

Monday, students and parents can pick up Chromebooks and materials from their classrooms and lockers. Families should contact their building staff with their questions.

Tobey says prom is indefinitely suspended. Their hope is to still have graduation on May 9th.