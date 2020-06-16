Broken Bow man sentenced in a federal court Tuesday

30-year old Logan Spanel of Broken Bow was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday for violating the Lacey Act .

Spanel's sentencing is the latest sentencing in a string of illegal hunting activities in connection with Hidden Hills Outfitters located near Broken Bow.

A federal judge sentenced Spanel to five years probation during which time he may not hunt, trap, assist, or be present with anyone engaged in those activities. Spanel must pay $7500 in fines as well.

Spanel must forfeit a custom 300 caliber bolt-actionh rifle with a Sig Sauer tactical scope and SilencerCo suppressor which he used in one of his unlawful hunts.

To date, twenty-seven defendants have pleaded guilty and are sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $248,048 in fines and restitution for underlying violations related to animals taken within baited areas among other illegal hunting activities.