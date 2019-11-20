Nebraska Olympian Curt Tomasevicz trades in his bronze for a silver medal

Nebraska native Curt Tomasevicz now has a silver medal for the 2014 Olympics -- five years after the Olympic games.

Tomasevicz and the U.S. Men's Bobsled team received their medals during a ceremony in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The team's bronze medals were upgraded after the Russian team was stripped of their gold medals for alleged doping.

Latvia's team now has the gold.

“I think people felt bad we didn’t get the original experience but this time it was just celebrating our team - there was no one else on the podium. And it was great to do it on U.S. soil," said Curt Tomasevicz.

The U.S. four-man team included Tomasevicz, Chris Fogt, Steve Langton and the late Steven Holcomb.

"Our pilot Steve Holcomb is no longer with us," Tomasevicz said. "That's the part that may bother me the most. Our podium moment has kind of been taken away from us. We didn't get to celebrate together as a team and that's just never going to happen now."

Tomasevicz, the other two remaining members of the team, and Holcomb's family are now using this opportunity to honor Holcomb.

"It's really hard to explain whether it should be excitement or relief or what it is I guess, because he won't be there to celebrate with us," Tomasevicz said. "And I don't know that we feel full justice has been served."

While Tomasevicz and the team received their new medals on Tuesday night, they had to give the medals back after the ceremony. A grammatical error in the medal's engraving must be fix before the team receives their permanent medals.

Tomasevicz was also part of the 2010 Men's Bobsled team that received gold in Vancouver.

He has retired from bobsledding and is an engineering professor at the University of Nebraska.

