Grand Island stand-off suspect headed to trial court

The case of a Grand Island man arrested after a three-hour police standoff is headed to trial court.

Bailey Brown, 23, is charged with felony Second Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Grand Island Police police said Brown held them off for three hours in September in his grandparent's home at the corner of Sycamore and East 13th Street. Police eventually forced their way into the home and arrested Brown. No one was injured during the arrest or during the stand-off.

Brown was wanted in connection with an incident that happened at a house party on July 14th. Court records indicate a man was injured when Brown reportedly struck him with a beer bottle. The victim suffered cuts to his forehead and scalp. He later identified Brown from a police photo array.

Brown waived an evidence hearing in Hall County Court. His case was transferred to trial court where his first hearing is scheduled December Third. If convicted on the assault and weapons charges, Brown could get more than 20 years in prison.