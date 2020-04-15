Bryan College of Health Sciences navigates challenges of online medical programs

In Lincoln, the Bryan College of Health Sciences offers degrees in nursing, sonography, biomedical sciences, and nurse anesthesia. The roughly 775 students enrolled in the college are working toward bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees.

Dr. Rich Lloyd, President of Bryan College of Health Sciences, said all of the college’s face-to-face and hybrid courses moved to fully-online programs at the end of March.

According to Dr. Lloyd, one of the hallmarks of the Bryan College of Health Sciences programs is the number of clinical hours completed by students – posing a new challenge with online programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing is a four-year program at the college. Students in the program complete more than 1,200 clinical hours – which is the highest number of any program in the state of Nebraska.

The college also has several Sonography and Ultrasound programs, varying from 1,305 to 2,200 hours of clinical training.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the first challenges the college faced was how to address these clinical hours.

Dr. Lloyd said graduating seniors have been able to continue their clinical hours with their instructors. He added, because of Bryan’s high standards, most students exceeded the national standard of clinical hours by mid-March.

College officials said they have been able to keep graduating seniors on track – with a virtual commencement ceremony planned for May 8 on Facebook.

Ahead of graduation, the college mailed caps, gowns, and hoods to graduating seniors. The seniors were asked to take a picture in the commencement attire so they can be recognized during the commencement ceremony.

The college is also looking into how they can recognize these students and their accomplishments after commencement.

While classes and programs are adjusted, Dr. Lloyd said students and staff are going above and beyond to help during the pandemic. “How can I help?” has become a mantra in the halls of the college. Dr. Lloyd said students and staff are volunteering their time and talents at the Bryan Medical Center.

COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center

As of Wednesday, there are 23 COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center. That number has decreased by three since Tuesday.

Of the 23 patients, six are confirmed COVID-19 positive and 17 are pending test results.

Hospital officials said there are now three COVID-19 patients on ventilators at Bryan Medical Center.

While the number of COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center decreased from Tuesday to Wednesday, the number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit nearly doubled from five to nine.

COVID-19 testing

Hospital officials are encouraging anyone who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested. The Bryan LifePointe Drive-Thru Clinic is now testing up to 110 people every day.

As of Wednesday, Bryan Health has performed 1,535 COVID-19 tests at the drive-thru, Bryan Medical Center, and Urgent Care.

Of the tests, 68 had positive results. Negative results are now at 1,373 with 94 tests still pending.

