Bryan College of Health Scineces does drive through graduation

Bryan College of Health Sciences hosted a virtual graduation plus a drive thru diploma ceremony this week.

87 people graduated in a variety of fields including nursing, sonography and biomedical sciences. The president of the college said they knew transitioning to remote learning would also mean changing up the graduation tradition.

They sent out a survey to see how they could still celebrate the students.

"Our students overwhelming responded that if they could do a drive by..." said Rich Lloyd, president, Bryan College of Health Sciences "At least they could come through and get their diploma, and see faculty and staff, wave and say hello one more time as a way to finish out a semester too that would really be cool."

Saturday morning a special drive by for diplomas was held for the students to be able to see the staff again. Faculty and staff lined the streets to celebrate the grads while practicing social distancing. Those with Bryan Health said this provided a meaningful and memorable celebration.