Bryan Health: Coronavirus is here in Lincoln, we just haven't found it yet

Coronavirus is here in Lincoln.

Health officials said they just haven't found it yet.

"We're going to find it, we're going to assume it's here, we have to act like it's here," Dr. John Trapp, VP of medical affairs for Bryan Medical Center said.

As of Friday, Bryan Health officials said they've been able to test 22 patients.

21 of those tests have come back negative, and one test result is still pending.

That one pending result, is a patient Trapp said they believe could have the virus. The patient is not in critical condition, and is being treated in isolation at Bryan Medical Center.

Trapp said they've sent many patients home to self isolate and it's very likely some of those patients do have the virus.

Trapp said since the virus has been proven to be in Omaha, it'd be highly unlikely that it's not in Lincoln.

"Lincolns a community where there's a lot of in and out, Omaha's not that far away," Trapp said.

Trapp said it does seem like there is greater access to tests in Omaha, and they're trying to figure out why, and how they can get equal access here in Lincoln.

The hospital hopes to start testing patients for the virus on their own soon, but said demand is high across the country.

Trapp said they're working with three different vendors to try and get the supplies needed.

He said, this lack of testing can make it more difficult to slow the spread of the virus.

"It's more difficult to identify those patients," Trapp said. "Some people may respond different socially if they knew they had the disorder, if we were able to get higher numbers that may motive individuals to say this is real, I need to really self-isolate, I need to follow the directions."