Bryan Health: Turnaround time for COVID-19 tests down to 2 days

Bryan Health officials say the turnaround time for COVID-19 tests is now down to 2 days. The improvement is leading to fewer pending tests and the ability to increase testing in Lincoln.

As of Monday morning, Bryan Health has completed 1,377 COVID-19 tests. Of those tests, 944 were at the Bryan LifePointe Drive-Thru Clinic. There are now 63 positive tests (58 individuals), 1,286 negative tests, and 28 pending tests.

Hospital officials said in working with a third-party lab, they are now sending tests to a different location that is able to handle the increased volume of tests at a faster pace.

As turnaround time improves, Bryan Health is expanding its testing ability at the Bryan LifePointe Drive-Thru Clinic. The drive-thru will now be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. The clinic will take up to 110 patients a day.

Patients still need a doctor’s order and a scheduled appointment to be tested at the drive-thru.

Hospital officials stress the easiest way to get an appointment is by using Bryan Health ezVisit. To date, 8,901 people have accessed the ezVisit screening.

COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center

Hospital officials said the two COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators last week have improved and are now off the ventilators.

There are now four patients with lab-confirmed COVID-19 and eight patients with pending tests at Bryan Medical Center.

Of the 12 positive or pending patients, six patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. One patient is in the Progressive Care Unit and five patients are in the General Care Unit.

Hospital officials said one COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator. This patient was not on a ventilator last week.

Bryan Medical Center President and CEO John Woodrich said, based on current data, they expect to see the highest peak in about two weeks.