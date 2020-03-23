Bryan Health asking the public to donate masks and protective gear

Bryan Health is in need of the public's help as they prepare for an influx of COVID-19 patients.

On Facebook, Bryan Health said their most pressing needs are Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR) hoods and units, gloves, and N95 masks.

The hospital is also accepting calls regarding sewn face masks, shoe covers, and surgery caps.

If you'd like to make a donation to Bryan Health, call 402-481-3032 or

email dorinda.magnus@bryanhealth.org. A member of the team will then be in contact.