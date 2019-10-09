Bryan Health breaks ground on new 84th and Pioneers clinic

Urgent care has become a popular and convenient way for people to be treated.

Bryan Health says it sees 12,000 people a year at their only Lincoln urgent care clinic. That's more than 30 a day. The popularity is causing Bryan to expand.

At 84th and Pioneers it's a pile of dirt, but it's going to be the home of Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine and Internal Medicine plus a second Bryan Urgent Care.

Bryan health officially broke ground on a new clinic Wednesday afternoon.

“It's just really exciting for us and our patients because they'll have more opportunities to get care on their terms," said Dr. Julie Hamann.

Bryan health will move out of it's current Pioneer Green office, and build a larger family and internal medicine clinic along with a second Bryan Urgent Care.

Eric Mooss is the president of Bryan Physician Network.

He says this facility will help expand services to more people in the city.

"Right now, the current urgent care is on the southwest part of Lincoln. This gives us the opportunity to help people on the southeast part of Lincoln,” said Mooss.

Dr. Julie Hamann has been practicing for 30 years.

She says this new clinic will help pave the way for future doctors and patients.

"I'm going to be passing on the torch pretty soon, so it'll be nice to have a brand new building for new physicians that are coming out," said Dr. Hamann.

The facilities are expected to be open late next summer or early fall.