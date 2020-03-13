Bryan Health could be offering drive-thru testing for coronavirus

Bryan Health in Lincoln could soon be offering drive-thru testing at a location in Lincoln.

According to a release, Bryan Health will offer a drive-thru testing location at Bryan LifePointe Campus.

This will be allowed for individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 - and have completed a screening. The opening of the drive-by testing location will occur as soon as Bryan receives confirmation of delivery of additional test kits, the release states.

"As a general reminder, patients who believe they have symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider in advance of in-person care. If that option is not available, please call the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006."

In addition, at an 11 a.m. news conference, Bryan Health will discuss changes to visitor guidelines, community collaboration, and a COVID-19 hotline.

