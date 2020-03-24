Bryan Health drive thru clinic opens Tuesday afternoon

Bryan Health will start its drive-thru clinic Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Bryan LifePointe location at 7501 S. 27th St. that could allow people to get tested for COVID-19.

People will need to start by getting a referral from their doctor or somebody at Bryan Health ezVisit before going to the drive-thru clinic. If you get the referral, you would then call Bryan Health to schedule an appointment.

Bryan Health said it will test one person per vehicle for influenza first. The test results for influenza expect to be back within 20 minutes. If the influenza test comes back negative, people will need to take a respiratory pathogen panel test and the patient will need to go home and self-isolate. Within a day, a Bryan Health nurse will call the patient to give them their results.

If the respiratory test comes back negative, along with the influenza test, Bryan Health will do a COVID-19 test. People will not have to go back to Bryan Health to retest, as it can use the results from the respiratory test. Bryan Health said patients will get those results back within 2-4 days.

Bryan Health said it can accommodate 60 vehicles a day, but this does not necessarily mean it can do 60 COVID-19 tests a day. Bryan Health said anyone who needs to take the COVID-19 test, will be charged the same amount the external party Bryan Health is using to get the test. Bryan Health said it did not have an exact dollar amount at this time.

Bryan Health said it is also receiving thousands of donations from people throughout Lincoln. By Friday, Bryan Health said it expects 2,500 face shields from Southeast Community College and Nebraska Innovation Studio.

It has also received over 3,500 N-95 masks from several different people and organizations in the community. Bryan Health said it has received over 5,800 pairs of gloves with 2,500 pairs coming from Iron Brush Tattoo.

Bryan Health said it is working internally to determine if it'll have to extend its hours or add another Bryan Health drive-thru location in the future. It said it all depends on the response they get over the next few weeks.