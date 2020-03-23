Bryan Health drive-thru clinic to start Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, Bryan Health will start its drive-thru clinic at its LifePointe location at 7501 S. 27th St. in Lincoln. People will be allowed to access the drive-thru location any day of the week from 2-6 p.m. Patients will need to schedule an appointment with the drive-thru clinic or get a referral from a doctor at Bryan ezVisit. The drive-thru clinic will test for influenza, respiratory issues and COVID-19.

Bryan Health said it will only screen one person per vehicle. If you want to have more than one person screened, you will have to go back in line to screen additional people. Bryan Health is asking everyone to stay patient during this process as they do expect extended wait times.

Bryan Health said it has currently done 40 COVID-19 tests. Twenty-four people have tested negative with 16 tests still pending. Ten of the people are currently in-patient with the other six are in self-isolation.

Bryan Health is accepting donations for face shields and masks. If people would like to donate, you can call 402-481-3032 and asks Bryan Health how to get involved. Bryan Health said it is in 'good shape' with the number of masks it has, but it will also take donations if masks and shields have the proper equipment.

