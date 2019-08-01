Bryan Health expands program to support victims of sexual assault

Bryan Health has expanded its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program to better help patients affected by sexual assault.

“Bryan is proud to have a long history of providing services for victims of sexual assault. However, these additions to our program will take that care to the next level,” said Dawn Isaacs, nursing director at Bryan Health. “It’s imperative to provide environments in our community where victims of sexual assault can receive professional care and feel safe. We’re proud to respond to this growing need in our community.”

A sexual assault nurse examiner is a registered nurse who has completed specialized education and clinical preparation in the medical forensic care of a patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse. These nurses provide a sexual assault examination and collaborate with other organizations in the community to provide resources to sexual assault victims.

Bryan Health now has a team of more than thirty registered nurses who serve as sexual assault nurse examiners. Staff from multiple departments at Bryan participated in adult and pediatric education and certification. Nurses spent nearly 100 hours receiving specialized training, including:

• Detecting injuries

• Treating injuries

• Collecting evidence for law enforcement

• Photo documentation

• Testifying in court

• Resources available at Bryan and throughout the community for additional help.

A sexual assault nurse examiner is on-call, 24 hours a day, to respond to the needs of patients. Victims can be seen at both of Bryan’s emergency department locations in Lincoln. Bryan West Campus features a private SANE room to provide a secure and anonymous area for care. Annual competency training ensures that SANE nurses at Bryan stay up-to-date on the latest advances and treatments available for patients.

The Bryan Foundation is proud to provide the resources necessary to strengthen the SANE program at Bryan Health. With the generous help of donors, financial support provides nurses the opportunity for ongoing education, training and certification required to fill this critical need for the community.