Bryan Health hopes to increase COVID-19 testing by expanding mobile clinics

On Tuesday, Bryan Health officials announced they are planning to expand drive-thru COVID-19 testing and mobile clinics.

At Bryan Health, to date, 2,849 people have been tested, of those 219 people have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 2,300 have tested negative and there are 179 pending cases.

Through the Bryan Health ezVisit vehicle, more than 1,100 people have been screened.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 11 COVID-19 patients, five from Lancaster County, six from surrounding counties.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said three of those patients are on ventilators, four patients are in the ICU, two are in the Progressive Care Unit, and seven are in the General Care Unit.

Expanding mobile testing and COVID-19 clinics

Bryan Health leaders announced that they are looking to expand drive thru COVID-19 testing capabilities.

The plan is to expand hours and move to locations where there is a need.

Woodrich says their mobile clinic generally sees 160 people a day and their drive thru unit sees 110 people a day but they can increase those numbers simply by operating for longer periods of time.

Bryan Health is working with area health departments to identify communities they need to move to next, at the same time coordinating with the mobile clinic in Crete.

People are asked to register for an appointment by calling (402) 481-5121.

Mobile testing in Crete

A mobile COVID-19 testing clinic was held at the City Utility Shop on Tuesday afternoon in Crete, located at 9th and Oak Streets, behind the Food Mart.

Bryan Health officials said 162 people were scheduled to be tested at that clinic.

Woodrich said they are working with staff members in Crete to see if another mobile clinic can be held later this week, which they believe will be a possibility.

The goal is to test people who've been screened and are showing symptoms, Woodrich says because they can then educate patients on how to self-isolate, protect their family members and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Elective surgery

Bryan Health officials also shared that they are beginning to schedule elective surgeries.

The initial criteria will be relatively healthy individuals who need an elective surgery, it will be prioritized first. They would not have an overnight stay of more than one day. This approach will be monitored for roughly two weeks, from there they will expand the criteria to patients needing elective surgery and in-patient surgeries that would go up to a 48-hour length of stay.

That second approach would be monitored for roughly two weeks before opening the health system to other types of surgeries.

Patients will be screened for COVID-19, though they are not required to be tested unless a physician feels it's necessary.

There will be separation in the facility, where COVID-19 patients will be cared for at a safe distance from the rest of the patient population.

A similar approach is being done with how the health system is handling diagnostic tests. Bryan Health officials say it's a gradual approach to make sure they have the proper equipment.