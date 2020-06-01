Bryan Health worked directly with law enforcement in emergency system for weekend protests

On Monday, Bryan Health officials shared that they worked directly with law enforcement this weekend during the protests.

Leaders with the hospital system said they were well-informed about the situation through their emergency system and some officers who were injured during the protests were treated at Bryan Health.

"Having the ability to work with police department and care givers here, we were able to take care of this when things get a little out of hand but we are supportive of people who are able to get out there and speak their mind, and be able to represent individuals in the community. We hope that they continue to remain peaceful," said John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

As more businesses re-open and people participate in protests, leaders with Bryan Health stress the continued use of face coverings, washing of hands, avoiding large crowds and social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 9,551 people have been tested, of those 1,290 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 429 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 24 COVID-19 patients, with one patient pending results. We're told 17 of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Bryan Health officials said nine of those patients are on ventilators, 10 patients are in the ICU, six are in the Progressive Care Unit, and eight are in the General Care Unit.

Leaders with the hospital system said from an in-patient perspective, the number of patients they're caring for is staying steady.

Monday was the first day the hospital system allowed a support person for patients from 5 a.m. to noon. Leaders say they're limiting the number of people coming into the hospital but they want to be sensitive to patients needing help.

This week the hospital system has also expanded their elective surgeries by entering into "Phase 3" of their plan. It's for patients needing longer hospital stays.

Mobile COVID-19 Testing

Last week on Friday a mobile COVID-19 clinic was held at Lincoln High School. Leaders with Bryan Health said a little more than 90 people were scheduled to be tested for the virus.

They are still waiting on the test results from an outside lab.