Bryan Health implements visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Bryan Health is implementing the following visitor restrictions at our Bryan Medical Center campuses beginning Monday, March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- All visitors to the Medical Center, and to physician practices in our office towers, will be screened for risks of COVID-19 at the entrance.

- Anyone who does not meet the requirements will be instructed to visit at another time

- Visitors whose screening indicates a high risk for developing COVID-19 will be offered the appropriate follow-up resources through Bryan Health ezVisit or the new telephone hotline

- Visitors are restricted to 1–2 support persons per inpatient or outpatient.

- Support persons are those individuals whose purpose is to support the needs of the patient while in the hospital—for example, a family member, significant other or friend.

- Visits to the NICU and for pediatric patients are limited to parents or legal guardians only—no exceptions.

- Family Birthplace visitors are limited to 1–2 healthy adult support persons only.

- Visitation by up to two healthy siblings must be pre-arranged with nursing staff.

- As always, those who are visiting patients in isolation rooms will be required to use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Do not visit patients in the hospital at all if:

- You are sick, particularly if you have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu-like symptoms)

- You had contact with a person who has had the COVID-19 infection within the past 14 days or who has traveled in areas where there is known community spread of COVID-19.

For all visitors, please follow these important recommendations for preventing the spread of infection:

- Use good hand hygiene, either washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

- Cover your coughs and sneezes by coughing/sneezing into your elbow and clean hands after coughing or sneezing

- Avoid close contact with those who are sick

- Stay home and self-quarantine if you have been exposed to a person with a known COVID-19 infection or who has recently traveled to places where there is a known community spread. You should remain at home during the period of the quarantine (14 days after exposure) and should not visit patients in the hospital.

Other ways you can connect with a patient at Bryan Medical Center:

- Phone a patient’s room directly by dialing:

- Bryan East Campus 402-481-1xxx (patient room #)

- Bryan West Campus 402-481-9xxx (patient room #)

- Bryan Women’s & Children’s 402-481-7xxx (patient room #)

- Use your personal devices to communicate (smart phones, iPads, tablets, laptops)

For more information and additional guidelines, please visit bryanhealth.org and select the “Patients & Visitors” tab at the top of the page.

