On Thursday, Bryan Health officials announced a breakthrough in COVID-19 testing in Lincoln. Bryan Health now has the ability to get COVID-19 test results in one hour.

Bryan Health currently has several platforms for COVID-19 testing.

The majority of COVID-19 tests performed by Bryan Health are sent to a third-party lab for results. Those results can take several days. Many of these tests come from the Bryan LifePointe Drive-Thru Clinic and Urgent Care.

On April 16, Bryan Health announced its ability to do in-house COVID-19 testing. In this platform, tests are processed in batches and results take about 2.5 hours. In-house tests are primarily reserved for patients who are the most severely ill. Bryan Health plans to open the testing up more widely once more resources are available.

Bryan Health’s latest in-house platform is the one-hour result test, with tests done individually rather than in a batch. President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich called the new platform a “big game-changer.”

Previously the hospital would burn through days-worth of Personal Protective Equipment when treating a single patient and waiting for their COVID-19 test results. The new test allows the hospital to more quickly learn if PPE is necessary when treating the patient or if they can conserve the resources.

The one-hour result test will not be used widely. It is reserved for people including in-house patients, patients coming from nursing facilities, healthcare workers, and first responders.

As of Thursday morning, Bryan Health has performed 2,244 COVID-19 tests. Of those tests, 112 were positive, 1,917 were negative, and 215 are pending.

Bryan Medical Center is now treating nine patients with confirmed or pending COVID-19 test results.

Four of the patients have positive results and five patients are awaiting their test results.

Three COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center remain on ventilators. All three of the patients come from outside of Lancaster County.