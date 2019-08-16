Bryan Health offers Heart Age Calculator so people of all ages understand their heart health

Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women, and many think of it as a disease limited to only older adults. Now, experts with Bryan Health say it's just as important that young people are taking care of themselves.

Young adults that 10/11 spoke with say understanding your blood pressure numbers and cholesterol numbers mean can be difficult. Now, Bryan Health has created a Heart Age Calculator, which breaks it down into one simple number to show you how healthy, or unhealthy, your heart really is.

When he was 26, AJ Matthies said he wasn't focused on his heart health. He had other things on his mind.

"Going from mid-twenties to late twenties, I start to worry about retirement and health insurance," Matthies said. "Those are kind of at the forefront of your mind and I think heart health is something that is not often thought of."

His employer brought in Judy Arnold with Bryan Health to do heart health screenings. He said he didn't think much of it, but knew heart disease ran in his family, so he was curious.

Arnold says she thinks his employer, Redthread, a local advertising agency, made a very good decision.

"I think it's a great benefit for the company because it is a free service Bryan Health offers," Arnold said. "It enables people to be at their workplace, come in for a 30 minute session and they get the results immediately."

Businesses can sign up to have Arnold come and screen employees, or you can take the test on your own for free.

The online test asks you questions about your health and habits, cholesterol, blood pressure, and family history to determine your risk.

When Matthies took the test, he was slightly shocked at the results.

At 26, his heart age was 32.

After talking with Arnold, he made a few adjustments to his eating and exercise habits. He even signed up for, and trained for, a half-marathon.

He then retook the test a year later. At 27, his heart age was 31. He had shaved two years off his heart age.

"I was just so excited for him when he got that result," Arnold said.

Matthies said it was great to see positive results.

"To see the payoff of that in some way as something scientific was a really nice surprise afterwards," Matthies said.

Arnold says she hopes other young people learn from Matthies' story, because heart disease gets harder to prevent the older you get.

"It's important when we get into our twenties and thirties to develop good habits, because when we get into our forties, fifties and sixties, it's a little bit hard to change things if we've been on a course that encourages that disease process," Arnold said. "So setting good habits at an early age is a great idea."

You can take the free, online assessment here.