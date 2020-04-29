Bryan Health officials expect surge in COVID-19 cases around May 11th

On Wednesday, Bryan Health officials announced they expect to see a surge of COVID-19 cases mid-May.

At Bryan Health, to date, 3,162 people have been tested but compared to last week 2,131 people had been tested. Currently 254 people have tested positive for COVID-19, seven days ago Bryan Health had 111 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently 2,578 people have tested negative and there are 330 pending cases.

Through the Bryan Health ezVisit vehicle, more than 11,300 people have been screened.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 14 COVID-19 patients. Officials said they have treated children under 18-years old for the virus.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said four of those patients are on ventilators, six patients are in the ICU, two are in the Progressive Care Unit, and six are in the General Care Unit.

Of those patients who are on ventilators, Bryan Health officials said those patients have underlying health conditions.

Of the positive cases, 147 people tested positive through a Bryan Health drive thru clinic, 52 people tested positive at one of the health system's hospitals, 22 people tested positive at one of their walk up urgent care centers, and 33 people have tested positive at a mobile testing site.

Surge in cases

Bryan Health leaders said based on their prediction models, they expect to see a surge around May 11th. However, they add that they are seeing fewer patients needing a ventilator compared to their earlier predictions.

"We're testing people earlier, we're getting that isolation to occur, people are following the rules of social distancing. those are all key factors and I think what we're seeing is a good sign from the aspect that the number of severely ill people are not as high as the models are showing of what has been experienced in other parts of the country," said Woodrich.

Bryan Health leaders said they're confident they can handle the surge and they are working with area hospitals.

Physicians are in constant contact with the medical staff and other leaders within the Bryan Health system to help make decisions on everything from elective surgeries, expanding the mobile clinics, and day-to-day protocol.

Mobile testing in Crete

A mobile COVID-19 testing clinic has been held three days now in Crete.

The goal is to test people who've been screened and are showing symptoms, Woodrich said because they can then educate patients on how to self-isolate, protect their family members and stop the spread of COVID-19.

By the end of the week Bryan Health will have more dates and locations for mobile clinics, including plans on a possible return clinic in Crete.