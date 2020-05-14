Bryan Health officials say there's urgent need for blood donors, talk delay in test results

On Thursday, Bryan Health officials shared a call to action for those healthy enough in the community to donate the gift of life.

They stressed that there's an urgent need for blood and platelet donors, because of the pandemic mobile blood drives have been canceled which means they're struggling with keeping our region supplied.

"We're working very closely with our doctors as well as with the blood banks so that we're taking a look at those procedures that do utilize larger amounts of blood to make sure that we don't stress the system too much. This is what we can all do to support these individuals who've, one, waited a long time to have these surgeries, and for those who have the emergent, need to have surgery and as we approach and get into the trauma season even more. So, this is one of the best ways we can ask people to step forward and do this for us," said John Woodrich, President and CEO at Bryan Medical Center.

If you would like to donate, you can schedule an appointment by calling (877) 486-9414 or by visiting ncbb.org.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 6,532 people have been tested, of those 778 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 916 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 25 COVID-19 patients, with four patients pending results. We're told 13 of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Bryan Health officials said eight of those patients are on ventilators, 11 patients are in the ICU, two are in the Progressive Care Unit, and 12 are in the General Care Unit.

Physicians stress the continued use of face coverings and masks as businesses reopen, adding masks are our first line of defense from COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing

There is now a three-day turn around for results coming from an outside lab. Bryan Health officials said it's because of the greater volume in testing which is slowing down the process.

Bryan Health officials said most of the testing is being done at drive-thru clinics, where a total of 4,698 tests have been done.

Officials said they are not utilizing their own lab for COVID-19 testing because they are saving their in-house lab to test results for in-patients, those coming through the emergency department that are critically ill, first responders and health care employees.

Bryan Health officials said their supplies in the lab are very limited and they don't want to deplete supplies for critically ill patients.