Bryan Health caring for the highest number of COVID-19 patients, but not near capacity

On Monday, Bryan Health officials shared they are caring for the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

At Bryan Health, to date, 4,089 people have been tested, of those 490 people have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 3,300 have tested negative and there are 273 pending cases.

Through the Bryan Health ezVisit vehicle, more than 12,000 people have been screened.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 17 COVID-19 patients, eight from Lancaster County, nine from surrounding counties.

Bryan Health officials say that's the highest number of COVID-19 patients they've cared for since the beginning of this pandemic.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said seven of those patients are on ventilators, nine patients are in the ICU, two are in the Progressive Care Unit, and six are in the General Care Unit.

Drive thru: 9.9 percent positive rate

Hospital: 10.5 percent positive rate

Urgent care: 10 percent positive rate

Mobile clinic: 34 percent; Bryan Health officials say because they were primarily focused in one area, specifically Crete

Woodrich said a number of COVID-19 patients have been successfully discharged and the hospital system has the capability to care for hundreds of patients.

"I would say we're in excellent shape right now even though you hear that we have 17 positive covid patients in house, we have the capability of literally handling hundreds. That's a good sign that right now our utilization is pretty low and as we look for this peak, again it fluctuates between the 11th and 13th of may, but realize as we flatten this curve, the peak isn't as big as people believed it would be as long as we continue flattening the curve."

Bryan Health officials said there are no set plans for a mobile clinic this week, however they are working on a date and location for an upcoming clinic in Lincoln.

Monday marked the beginning of elective surgeries within the hospital system. Roughly a dozen surgeries were scheduled for May 4, ones that required no more than a one night stay.

Bryan Health officials said these surgeries could be performed at either the hospital or the outpatient surgery center.