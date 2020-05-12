Bryan Health officials say those on front lines feel safe & proud to serve during pandemic

On Tuesday, Bryan Health officials shared how those on the front lines are feeling during this pandemic.

Just recently an employee survey was sent out to check on morale. Bryan Health officials said now that results are in, the message is clear that staffers feel safe.

"Our providers, our physicians in this community, our employees, have stepped up to the plate they're proud to take care of people, they feel very honored to service people, and this is what they live for and why they got into this industry in the first place. It is about taking care of individuals," said John Woodrich, president and CEO, Bryan Medical Center and executive vice president, Bryan Health.

Woodrich said Bryan Health is not furloughing any employees, adding that some staffers are working in different roles throughout the hospital as volunteers are not able to come back yet.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 5,861 people have been tested, of those 748 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 508 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 27 COVID-19 patients, with three patients pending results. We're told 13 of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Bryan Health officials said eight of those patients are on ventilators, 10 patients are in the ICU, four are in the Progressive Care Unit, and 13 are in the General Care Unit.

Physicians stress the continued use of face coverings and masks as businesses reopen, adding masks are our first line of defense from COVID-19.

Mobile COVID-19 testing clinics

Bryan Health officials are planning mobile COVID-19 testing clinics this week for community-wide testing. A date, time and location has not been determined just yet.

Testing demand

Bryan Health officials said they continue adding more testing hours to handle the demand for COVID-19 tests.

They said there is a requirement, if a physician is doing an elective procedure, they can have a patient take a COVID-19 test but it must be scheduled three days in advance.

Woodrich explained that it takes two days for results to come in from an outside lab and the extra day allows for everything to be prepared.

Bryan Health officials said they are saving rapid tests for patients who are severely ill or in-house.