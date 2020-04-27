Bryan Health officials give update on COVID-19, Crete mobile testing

On Monday, Bryan Health officials shared that a majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 are recovering but now is not a time to let our guard down.

At Bryan, to date, 2,718 people have been tested, of those 202 people have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 2,300 have tested negative and there are 144 pending cases.

Through the Bryan Health ezVisit vehicle, more than 10,900 people have been screened.

Since Friday, Bryan Health has tested 362 people.

Bryan Medical Center currently has eight COVID-19 patients, three from Lancaster County, five from surrounding counties.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said three of those patients are on ventilators, four patients are in the ICU, two are in the Progressive Care Unit, and two are in the General Care Unit.

Recovered COVID-19 patients

The peak period of cases is still weeks away and they stress the importance of social distancing and self-isolation.

The health system shared they are creating a chime to be played at the hospital, alerting staff that a patient has recovered as a way to celebrate.

Mobile testing in Crete

A mobile COVID-19 testing clinic will be held at the City Utility Shop on Tuesday from 3:30pm to 6pm in Crete, located at 9th and Oak Streets, behind the Food Mart. People are asked to register for an appointment by calling (402) 481-5121.

Last week, 78 people were screened through the mobile clinic with 33 people testing positive, 44 people tested negative and there is one pending case.

Bryan Health officials believe the next step to this clinic is to learn more about how families are living with the hopes of better-educating people on social distancing, and separating more vulnerable populations.

Woodrich hopes to work with community leaders and case workers on to help families self-isolate and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bryan Health is working with area health departments and groups at ways to set up more mobile clinics in other communities.

Elective surgery

Bryan Health officials said they're working with their medical staff on the gradual opening of capabilities.

The initial criteria will be relatively healthy individuals who need an elective surgery, it will be prioritized first. They would not have an overnight stay of more than one day. This approach will be monitored for roughly two weeks, from there they will expand the criteria to patients needing elective surgery and in-patient surgeries that would go up to a 48-hour length of stay.

That second approach would be monitored for roughly two weeks before opening the health system to other types of surgeries.

A similar approach is being done with how the health system is handling diagnostic tests. Bryan Health officials say it's a gradual approach to make sure they have the proper equipment.

Visitors will still not be allowed inside Bryan Health facilities unless there's a special situation.

"We also understand that when people drop someone off here, to have a surgery or have a procedure, that more than likely they're probably going to be waiting in their car. So, we're going to have a designated parking area for those individuals. We'll have a connection point with them, we'll ask for information like cell phone numbers, so that when people are being discharged it'll make it convenient and easier to receive their loved one back," explained Woodrich.

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 and there will be separation in the facility, where COVID-19 patients will be cared for at a safe distance from the rest of the patient population.