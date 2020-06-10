Bryan Health physicians hoping to learn more about asymptomatic COVID-19 spread in community

On Wednesday, Bryan Health officials shared that it's tough to tell if those who are asymptomatic are transmitting COVID-19 locally.

Asymptomatic carriers are people who do not develop symptoms.

"We do know that the most recent data that's published on the COVID-19 tracking website indicates that 77.7-percent of the positive that have resulted in Lancaster County are from community spread, 20.6-percent are from direct contact, and 1.7-percent is from travel. So, I think just like with everything, we'll have to continue to learn more and try to figure out of those community spreads, what's asymptomatic," said Bob Ravenscroft, Vice President of Advancement for Bryan Health.

Physicians stress the continued use of face coverings and masks as businesses reopen, adding masks are our first line of defense from COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 10,718 people have been tested, of those 1,423 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 236 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 10 COVID-19 patients, with 13 patients pending results.

Bryan Health officials said six of those patients are on ventilators, six patients are in the ICU, one is in the Progressive Care Unit, and three are in the General Care Unit.

Elective Surgeries

As of last week, Bryan Health entered Phase 3 when it comes to performing elective surgeries.

The hospital system is now performing all elective surgeries, even those for patients requiring more than a two night stay.