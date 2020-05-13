Bryan Health provides racial breakdown of positive COVID-19 tests

Bryan Health will be parking their mobile COVID-19 testing unit in the parking lot of Lincoln High School Friday, and are working with local cultural centers to bring those who need it most to the site.

This effort comes as Bryan Health officials broke down the data of what races have been tested, and tested positive for the coronavirus.

They broke it down into five categories. Black or African American, Asian, White, Hispanic, and other.

Of the 733 positive test results they've gotten from the mobile site, drive thru, urgent cares and emergency rooms, 483, or 66 percent of the positives are in non-white individuals. Though 70 percent of those who have been tested are white.

"We've identified a language barrier, access to healthcare, access to information can be limited," Bob Ravenscroft said. "It's really sad but that's why we started the drive-thru, why we started the mobile testing. These are valued members of our community and we need to reach them."

Bryan Health said they've increased efforts to get information out in as many languages as possible by reaching out to cultural centers, printing flyers in multiple languages, and using several different media outlets to communicate.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Health said this isn't a new problem, but COVID-19 amplified the need.

The testing at Lincoln High will be scheduled by the health department and is not open to the public.