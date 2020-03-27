Bryan Health provides update on operations as COVID-19 continues to spread

Bryan Health has released an update on its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will be instituting new restrictions and an isolation unit, and will no longer testing for the flu at its drive-thru clinic.

Bryan Health said they will no longer test for the flu at their drive-thru location due to a lack of positive tests, and they are shortening the time it is open from 2-4 p.m.

147 COID-19 tests have been sent out from the drive-thru location.

Bryan Health also said on Friday they are currently going through 420 medical gowns and 940 masks a day.

Health officials added shipment delays and cancelations on additional orders have happened, saying the national supply chain is a real issue.

In addition, Bryan Health said they are instituting a two-visitor limit at their hospitals starting next week, and all visitors will have to have their temperature taken when entering the hospital.

A designated isolation unit will also be created in the hospital system.