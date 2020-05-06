Bryan Health provides update on its role in the fight against COVID-19

Bryan Health officials said Wednesday that Lincoln is starting to see its surge when it comes to COVID-19, but they've been able to handle the caseload, so far.

Currently, 23 people are hospitalized at a Bryan facility for the virus. 12 are local, 11 are from outside of Lancaster County. Six are on ventilators and eight are in the ICU.

They've tested nearly 5,000 people total, and while the vast majority of those tests have been negative, the rate of positives has doubled in the last few weeks. It's gone from about five percent to 11 percent.

Part of this is because of increased testing.

"Initially only the very sickest were getting tested," Bob Ravenscroft said. "Even those with symptoms were instructed to go home and self isolate and monitor themselves because of the limited test supplies, so there are more tests being done now."

But he said there's more community spread.

In Lincoln, a lot of that community spread is coming from the Smithfield meat-packing plant in Crete.

Ravenscroft said many of the employees there live in Lancaster County, which has contributed to the quick rise in cases.

Continuing community spread is why social distancing and wearing a mask continues to be important, Ravenscroft said.

"I know I'm growing mentally tired and physically tired of social distancing," he said. "We are just hitting our surge right now and we have flattened the curve, but ti's so important that we keep that up until we have a vaccine and a treatment for this."

John Woodrich, President of CEO of Bryan Health reiterated that saying he knows it's hard, but it's worth it.

"I know we like to hang out with friends and family and it is difficult, but if you think longer term, do you want to expose those loved ones, expose those friends to this virus," he said. "Look at the gain of this, not exposing individuals to the virus."

They also provided an update on elective surgeries.

Ravenscroft said they're going well, and they're ramping them up slowly. Right now only healthy patients are being considered for those procedures, anyone who is compromised is still seeing a delay.