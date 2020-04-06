Bryan Health reports 24 positive COVID-19 tests

On Monday, Bryan Health held a press conference updating the public on COVID-19 testing and treatment at its facilities.

Bryan Health officials said the hospital has had 24 positive test results for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Another 159 tests are still pending and 674 tests came back as negative.

Hospital officials did not immediately have information on what counties the cases originated from. As of Monday morning, there are 18 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.

Of the positive test results, 15 were at the drive thru clinic, 6 at Bryan Health, and 3 at the Urgent Care facility.

Bryan Health officials report they have not seen a significant increase in Emergency Department patients, which they attribute to the drive thru and walk up clinics.

Bryan Health is now working with a third party lab to decrease the turnaround time for test results.

COVID-19 treatment

Bryan Health currently has 3 in-patient COVID-19 patients, according to John Woodrich, president and CEO, Bryan Medical Center and executive vice president, Bryan Health.

Woodrich said another 10 patients have results still pending.

The patients with pending results are being treated in a special isolation unit until their test results are returned.

Woodrich also said Bryan Health continues to work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on a surge plan in the event patient numbers pick up.

The hospital currently has 138 ventilators. Hospital officials have a plan in place in which they are able to use all 138 ventilators if they convert more rooms to ICU rooms.

Woodrich said the hospital is ahead of the game in preparation for the surge.

Dining services at Bryan Health

On Monday, Bryan Health announced several changes to dining services at the hospital’s facilities.

Mike Dixon, Director of Nutrition and Dining Services, said the hospital has increased cleaning supplies in its dining areas for both employees and customers. The increase in supplies includes wipes and sanitizers for customers to use.

The hospital has also eliminated self-serve items in all retail locations and moved items that are considered “high touch” from public access.

Customers are being asked to limit cash payments during dining transactions – to limit the back-and-forth between customers and employees.

The hospital has also removed seating within the dining facilities to allow for a 6-foot distance between tables.

Dixon also thanked Runza for donating 6,000 cinnamon rolls to Bryan Health. The cinnamon rolls will be distributed to the hospital’s employees as a thank you for the work they continue to do.

