Bryan Health revises visitor guidelines effective June 29

LINCOLN, Neb. - Bryan Health announced on Friday several revisions to visitor guidelines beginning Monday, June 29.
According to officials, visitation hours are now 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Patients will continue to be limited to one visitor per day; however, it can be a different individual each day. No routine pet visitation is allowed at this time; only service animals are permitted.
Community clergy, requested by patient or family, may visit those specific patients, once per day, in addition to the patient’s support person.
A labor doula is allowed to be present during the labor process, in addition to the patient’s support person.
All retail locations within their medical center locations (cafeterias, Bryan Bean Cafes, gift shops) remain closed to the general public. Cash is not currently accepted at any of their retail dining locations. Please use a debit or credit card.
Bryan Health wishes to remind visitors that the following guidelines continue:
For in-patients with COVID-19:
For in-patients without COVID-19:
For patients going to Bryan Heart, Specialty Clinic and/or tenant office:
