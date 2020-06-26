Bryan Health revises visitor guidelines effective June 29

Bryan Health announced on Friday several revisions to visitor guidelines beginning Monday, June 29.

According to officials, visitation hours are now 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Patients will continue to be limited to one visitor per day; however, it can be a different individual each day. No routine pet visitation is allowed at this time; only service animals are permitted.

Community clergy, requested by patient or family, may visit those specific patients, once per day, in addition to the patient’s support person.

A labor doula is allowed to be present during the labor process, in addition to the patient’s support person.

All retail locations within their medical center locations (cafeterias, Bryan Bean Cafes, gift shops) remain closed to the general public. Cash is not currently accepted at any of their retail dining locations. Please use a debit or credit card.

Bryan Health wishes to remind visitors that the following guidelines continue:

For in-patients with COVID-19:

No support persons are allowed for patients with a pending COVID-19 test or with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

In end-of-life situations, the attending physician may initiate a process for family to visit.

For in-patients without COVID-19:

One healthy, adult support person is now allowed from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For patients having outpatient, same-day surgery.

For patients having a diagnostic test/interventional procedure.

For patients going to Bryan Heart, Specialty Clinic and/or tenant office:

One healthy, adult support person is allowed for the duration of visit to provide assistance and transportation.

One healthy, adult support person is allowed in these areas or situations 24/7; Emergency Department, Bryan Family Birthplace – one labor partner, NICU – parents/guardians (two allowed), Pediatrics – parents/guardians (two allowed), Dependent adult needing special assistance and End-of-life care.

Up to four individuals allowed per day in collaboration with the patient’s care team

All support persons must wear a mask, pass screening questions and pass temperature check

To learn more about COVID-19 and how to protect yourself and family, visit bryanhealth.org.