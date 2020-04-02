Bryan Health: Pieces needed to test in-house not being made available, staff member tests positive

Three additional confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified by Bryan Health, the hospital announced Thursday.

One of the new cases was tested through the hospital’s drive thru service. Since starting last Monday, 408 people have used the method to get tested, and 139 have been found to be negative.

Two other COVID-19 cases were discovered through in-patient testing at Bryan Health, where 128 total have been tested.

Two of the most recent cases are in Lancaster County, said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Health. The third is not.

Early Thursday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced two additional cases of COVID-19. All eleven are in Lincoln.

Bryan Health also said a non-clinical staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and remains self-isolated at home.

When it comes to getting those results, Bryan Health expressed growing frustration over the amount of time before they’re told a patient has the virus.

Christy Nickel, director of laboratory services at Bryan Health, said all COVID-19 samples are being sent to a third party laboratory for testing. But an influx of tests from other locations are delaying results.

Bryan does have the capability of performing COVID-19 tests in house, but Nickels said that pieces needed for the analyzers have not been made available, as Lincoln is not considered a “hot spot.”

“While it’s a good thing not to be considered a hot spot, our manufacturers are telling us that they’ve been mandated by the government to not send supplies for us to do that testing in-house to the states that are cold spots,” Nickels said.